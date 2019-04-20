LPD celebrates officer with retirement ceremony

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton Police Department celebrates an officer who has spent decades serving the community.
Sergeant Alberto Talavera is retiring from the force after 31 years.
The department held a retirement ceremony for him Friday in the City Hall banquet room.
Talavera served as a patrol officer and a detective before taking over the property and evidence room.
He says his ceremony put his years of work into a humbling and touching perspective.
“It’s really special. It means that all those years of working with people that I truly care about and love, they are my brothers and sisters, and I take care of them and they take care of me. And today they showed that,” said Talavera.
Talavera says he’s now going to focus on taking care of his family, and watch over them as he retires to his farm.
