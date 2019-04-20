Man Street Duncan hosts poker run and car show

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - Officials with Main Street Duncan kicked off their annual weekend festivities Friday with a fundraising event.
A poker run was held Friday evening, a new addition to the Chisholm Trail Car show event.
Attendees in cars and motorcycles drove to several spots throughout Stephens County, earning their cards in a set of competitions. The night ended with a dinner at the Chisholm Trail Casino.
All funds raised will go toward Main Street Duncan.
“We’ve got a lot of great projects that we’ve got planned for this year and the upcoming years. We’ve recently adopted a comprehensive plan for the downtown district that will allow us to make some beautification improvements, and raise the quality of life for our merchants in the downtown district,” said Nate Schacht, Main Street Duncan board member.
And the Chisholm Trail Car and Motorcycle show will be held Saturday morning, with registration starting bright and early at 8 a.m.
Awards will be given out in a number of categories like Best paint, best engine and best interior.
There will be plenty of fun for the family, with live performances and activities for kids.
