Operation Homefront and Cracker Barrel give military families holiday meal

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Operation Homefront and Cracker Barrel partnered up to give military families a holiday meal.
In these boxes, 4 sides, rolls, a spiral cut ham & two pies and a small gift all donated by Cracker Barrel.
Based out of Dallas, Operation Homefront helps military families so they can continue to thrive in the communities they protect.
A member of Operation Homefront says the Holiday Meals for Military program has continued since 2002, and today, will help Fort Sill families have a Happy Easter.
“They’re all so gracious, seeing the smiles on the service members, their spouses faces, they’re excited to get their meals, go home and have an awesome Easter holiday," said Elaulas Cristiano of Operation Homefront.
The heat and serve Easter meals are going to 500 families across the country today.
Families had to register for the service at OperationHomefront.org
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.