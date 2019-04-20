Walters man arrested after drugs found in home

WALTERS, OK (TNN) - A search warrant was issued Friday night at a residence located on the 300 hundred block of East Washington in Walters.
According to Lieutenant Ben Lehew with the Walters Police Department, drugs were found in the home.
Walters Police Department arrested 36-year-old sex offender and drug offender Christopher Southerland who was booked into the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office.
His charges are currently pending. Be sure to stay with 7News to follow this developing story.
