Child volunteers read to dogs at Lawton Animal Welfare

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Some dogs at Lawton Animal Welfare were enjoying the blue skies on Saturday while also being read to by a local Girl Scout troop.
The reading program is for children ages seven to twelve who are too young to be a regular volunteer, who must be thirteen years or older.
To join the reading program, a child, or group of kids, can come by the shelter with a parent to schedule a time to read. Together, they fill out our paperwork and the child sits and reads to the dog, or to the cat, if they want to go into cat adoption and read to them, as well.
“The dogs are having a great time. It’s great for the children to interact with the dogs. It gets the dogs outside and teaches the children how to interact with an animal, as well," said Mo Curran, volunteer volunteer coordinator at Lawton Animal Welfare. "We go over a little safety thing and explain about introducing it to strange dogs that they don’t know. So, it’s a win-win for everybody.”
Curran said summer is the perfect time to bring your family to come volunteer at the shelter. If you would like to participate, you can call Lawton Animal Welfare at 581-3219 and ask to speak to Mo, and she will help you schedule a time to come volunteer.
