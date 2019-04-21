First Alert 7 Forecast: a period of rain and storms on the way starting Monday evening

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A storm system will bring widespread thunderstorms by later tomorrow evening.
Mostly clear, mild, and breezy this evening into tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 70s after sunset and bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s by morning. Increasing clouds tomorrow and warm with highs in the low 80s. Scattered storms will develop tomorrow evening, first in western Texoma, then spread east tomorrow night. Widespread storms are likely overnight, tapering off Tuesday morning.
A few storms could be severe with quarter size hail and winds to 60 mph. Heavy rain is also likely and could lead to some flooding.
Tuesday, we may get a break for part of the day but additional scattered storms are likely later in the afternoon through the evening. Highs only in the mid 60s with a northeast breeze. Scattered showers will linger Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the 50s. The sun may try to come out later Thursday as the storm system pulls away from Texoma and a few showers are also possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
It will turn warm and mostly sunny from Friday through the weekend. Highs will soar back into the 80s as south winds crank up once again.
Have a great Sunday evening and Happy Easter!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
