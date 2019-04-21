First United Methodist Church holds Easter Festival

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Face painting, Easter Eggs, bounce houses, and food kept many kids busy Saturday at First United Methodist Church.
This is their first Easter Festival they have held. People were also able to come in and learn about some of the ministries they offer.
Director of Children’s Ministries, Adrian Jenkins said they usually do a small Easter egg hunt after Sunday’s service, but thought it would be nice to do something the day before. She said the turnout has been great.
“I love it. This is my passion, I just love to get everyone together to have a good time, to celebrate and have fellowship with one another, so this wonderful," said Jenkins.
She said the community is welcome to attend their church service Sunday starting at 11 a.m.
