Lawton Family YMCA holds color run fundraiser

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - You could see over 100 people out at Elmer Thomas Park with a lot of color on them.
Lawton Family YMCA held their second color run fundraiser in conjunction with Easter weekend. This was followed by a Easter Egg hunt.
The money raised goes to support all the programs the YMCA offers. Healthy Living Director, John Veal III said it’s nice to see the community coming out to support what all they do.
“They know why we do the events we do. They know what it supports and their so willing to give up their Saturday to come out, have fun with us knowing that their giving back to the community at the same time," said Veal.
Their next fundraiser will be a golf tournament on May 13. You can call the Lawton Family YMCA for more information on how to sign up.
