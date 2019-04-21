Record turnout at 12th annual Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail car and motorcycle show

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - The crowds were out on Saturday at the 12th annual Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail car and motorcycle show in downtown Duncan.
The event had a record turnout with around three hundred participants, over 50 vendors, more than 100 volunteers, and thousands of community members in the crowd.
The crowds enjoyed the nice weather and hot rods. There were 29 categories for the cars to be judged on, including best paint, best engine, and best in show, in which the winner received a prize of $500.
There were also several side walk sales at the boutiques and specialty stores, and even the restaurants were offering deals of the day.
“Twelve years ago, this program started this car show and it has just continued to grow, and grow, and grow," said Destiny Ahlfenger, executive director at Main Street Duncan. "It’s the largest fundraiser we have, and it helps us to provide our grants to our small business owners, like a micro-signage grant and the vibrancy grant. So, we’re able to give back by doing this event.”
Ahlfenger said Main Street Duncan always has volunteer opportunities at the car show, wine festival, and other events they have throughout the year. If you are interested in helping, visit their website at www.mainstreetduncan.net.
