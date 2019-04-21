Think twice before giving live animals as Easter presents

“They go onto Facebook and they try and find them a home, for free. They’ll just give them away to you, and what happens is there’s a hundred other people that are doing the exact same thing, because they thought oh it would be cute to have them," said Anderson. "So, they can’t even give them away. So what do they do? They turn them in to the shelters or they take them out and try to release them into the wild. They just don’t have a chance in the wild that young by themselves to be able to do anything. They won’t make it. They won’t survive.”