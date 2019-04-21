Think twice before giving live animals as Easter presents

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton Animal Welfare held an Easter awareness campaign this weekend in hopes of persuading people to not buy live bunnies and baby chicks as gifts. Instead, they are handing out stuffed animals to kids that visit the shelter.
“It’s just another way for us to give back and a way to raise awareness that it’s not a good idea to give a live baby bunny or a live baby chick to kids," said Russell Anderson, superintendent at Lawton Animal Welfare. "It’s just not something that you should be doing. Most don’t see their first birthday. These will last for years.”
Anderson said often times, the owners lose interest within a week and are ready to get rid of the animal.
“They go onto Facebook and they try and find them a home, for free. They’ll just give them away to you, and what happens is there’s a hundred other people that are doing the exact same thing, because they thought oh it would be cute to have them," said Anderson. "So, they can’t even give them away. So what do they do? They turn them in to the shelters or they take them out and try to release them into the wild. They just don’t have a chance in the wild that young by themselves to be able to do anything. They won’t make it. They won’t survive.”
Anderson said having a bunny or baby chick as a pet is much different than having a dog or cat.
“A dog or a cat, you feed them, you water them, you love on them, you let them go outside to go potty, you clean up after them," said Anderson. "There’s a lot more to it with bunnies and chicks than just doing those simple steps.”
“They need to have a cage to have the rabbit in. They can litter box train the rabbit, but they need to start it out in a cage and get it used to going in the litter box before they let it roam around the house,” said Hannah Brown, administration assistant at Lawton Animal Welfare. “If they do let it roam around the house, they need to make sure that they have cords and small things up, because they will chew pretty much anything. You need to monitor them, just like a puppy.”
Baby chicks need special care as well.
“Chicken feed and water. They need a heat lamp until they’re fully feathered, and then they can be outside," said Brown. "They need an outside enclosure where they can be protected from predators like owls or opossums, or raccoons.”
Brown said it is important to know beforehand the amount of work it takes to raise these animals.
“I think they make pretty good pets if you’re committed to it, but not as a gift,” said Brown. "Not for anybody who’s not right up on it and has educated themselves on how to take care of it "
Brown said if you live within Lawton city limits you need a small animal permit to have rabbits, chickens, ducks, or any poultry. Also, the limit of small animals you can own is 12.
Brown said you can get your permit at Lawton Animal Welfare located at 2104 SW 6th Street.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.