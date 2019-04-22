Anadarko High School makes top 50 in Custom VANS contest

ANADARKO, OK (TNN) - There's some local competition in a contest being held by VANS shoes.
Anadarko High School was also chosen to participate.
The school was picked as one of the top 50 entries out of 500 other schools.
As part of the contest, students had to design and paint two pairs of slip-on, authentic VANS for a chance to win $75,000 for their fine arts program.
To cast your vote for the your favorite design, you can visit customculture.vans.com
