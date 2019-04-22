Elgin welcomes new businesses in the Fall

ELGIN, OK (TNN) - The Elgin community will soon have more businesses coming to it’s area.
Dirt work for what will be known as, Elgin Square began a couple weeks ago. This five acre project will consist of different businesses and restaurants. Project Owner, Dustin Hilliary said it feels good to bring new businesses to Elgin.
“It was just a need that Elgin has had for a long time. They’ve had continued growth over the years and there’s need for more businesses, restaurants to come to town and this was the solution for that," said Hilliary.
Construction of the building will start in May and tenants will be able to move in this Fall. The building will be located off U-S Highway 277 just North of Arvest Bank. Hilliary said he has future plans for the new building.
“We’re gonna put on events, car show, different things like that since it’s located off the main highway where the traffic is really congested and it’s just a place where they can come shop, do what they need to do, eat, just kind of hangout," said Hilliary.
Hilliary said there will be roughly 12 spaces for businesses. Anyone interested can contact Johnny Owens Commercial Properties.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.