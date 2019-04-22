Engines fire at Lawton Speedway for season opener

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - For the first time this year, engines fired up at the Lawton Speedway Saturday night after Mother Nature caused the races to be cancelled three weekends in a row.
It was a beautiful night for the season opener. And there was a good crowd as it was county night. This means general admission was free for residents from eight surrounding counties.
Race fans from near and far came out for the event including JD Porter. He tells 7News why he decided to make the trip from Lexington to be in the stands for the season opener.
“I believe it’ll be a good show tonight and it is, really good show... sprint cars and modifieds, non-wing, wings, sport-mods and and mods... speed, drama, color and excitement," said J.D. Porter, a race fan.
Next Saturday, April 27, the TOMS- Touring Outlaw Modified Series will be featured at Lawton Speedway along with wingless limited sprints, limited modifeds and mini stocks.
Gates Open at 5:00 p.m. and the races are schedule to start at 7:30 p.m.
