First Alert 7 Forecast: periods of rain and storms over the next few days, leading to a flood risk

Cloudy this evening with scattered storms developing between 6PM-10PM, mainly along a stationary front near and northwest of I-44 and in far western north Texas. Overnight. storms are expected to be widespread near this front, especially in southwest Oklahoma. A few storms could be severe with primary threats of large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low. Overnight, storm intensity may drop but periods of heavy downpours will continue into the morning. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s by 10PM and morning lows will drop into the upper 50s.