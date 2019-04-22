First Alert 7 Forecast: periods of rain and storms over the next few days, leading to a flood risk

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A few days of rain chances could lead to flooding in Texoma this week.
Cloudy this evening with scattered storms developing between 6PM-10PM, mainly along a stationary front near and northwest of I-44 and in far western north Texas. Overnight. storms are expected to be widespread near this front, especially in southwest Oklahoma. A few storms could be severe with primary threats of large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low. Overnight, storm intensity may drop but periods of heavy downpours will continue into the morning. Temperatures falling into the upper 60s by 10PM and morning lows will drop into the upper 50s.
Rain totals of 1-3″ possible through tomorrow morning, leading to some flooding. We may get a break tomorrow from late morning into the afternoon before more scattered storms develop tomorrow evening into tomorrow night. The best chance with this round may be near and south of the Red River. Again, flooding is main threat through Wednesday. Morning lows in the 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday.
Scattered showers & storms will be possible Wednesday evening and overnight before rain showers taper off Thursday morning. The sun will try to come out Thursday afternoon as highs warm into the 70s. Friday looks great with sunshine, highs around 80 and lows in the mid 50s.
Warm and windy this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Highs well into the 80s and lows in the upper 50s to 60.
Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates on the flood threat over the next few days.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.