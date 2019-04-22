LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! Temperatures this morning are on the mild side into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will continue to see cloud cover build as we get later into the morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A stationary boundary will begin to slowly move in out of the northwest. This front will help develop a few showers and storms later this afternoon and evening. Some of those storms may be on the strong to severe side. The biggest threats we are tracking are hail and wind, though a brief spin up of a tornado can not be ruled out. Those showers and storms will continue into the early morning hours tomorrow.