LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! Temperatures this morning are on the mild side into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will continue to see cloud cover build as we get later into the morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A stationary boundary will begin to slowly move in out of the northwest. This front will help develop a few showers and storms later this afternoon and evening. Some of those storms may be on the strong to severe side. The biggest threats we are tracking are hail and wind, though a brief spin up of a tornado can not be ruled out. Those showers and storms will continue into the early morning hours tomorrow.
Off and on showers and storms will stick with us through Thursday morning. Rain accumulations in portions of the viewing area could be around 2 inches, especially places that experience thunderstorms. There is a flood watch in effect for a lot of our central, northwestern, and northern Texoma counties.
Once we get to Thursday afternoon we will begin to see conditions clear and sunshine return. Temperatures will return to the lower 80s Friday, and eventually the mid to upper 80s next weekend. Our weather next weekend is looking very nice with lots of sunshine expected.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
