UPDATE: No injuries after vehicle crashes into west Lawton business

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A west Lawton business is cleaning up on Monday after a vehicle crashed through the front window.
The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Gamestop on 67th Street north of Quanah Parker Trailway.
Lawton police say the driver of the vehicle hit the gas instead of the brake which launched them into the business.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
There was initial concern over the structural integrity of the building but officials do not believe there are any issues.
