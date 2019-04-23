Cameron Univ. hosts joint concert featuring stringed instruments

By Kyle Payne | April 22, 2019 at 10:58 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 10:58 PM

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Cameron University’s Guitar ensemble paired up with its String Octet to host a joint concert tonight at the McCutcheon recital hall

The octet is a mix of Cameron students, and local musicians.

They kicked off the concert with a mix of songs that allowed for some improvisation, and switched up the pace multiple times.

They played songs from musicals and Spanish songs before finishing off with a medley of hits by the Beatles and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

