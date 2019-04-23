Cameron’s Duncan campus gets two new labs

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - Cameron University’s Duncan campus now has two new labs for students.
A dedication ceremony was held Monday for those labs that will help students seeking an allied health degree in Duncan.
They include chemistry and biology labs.
The director for the Cameron Duncan campus, Susan Camp, says this will give students who have a lot going on a chance to have more time to study.
“These are extremely challenging courses that require lots of hours in the laboratories, studying models, specimens, learning intricate details in the laboratory. So to be able to do that locally and not commute gives them more study time, gives them more time if they have a job or if they are also responsible for a family and trying to find some semblance of balance," said Camp.
The project was completed thanks to donations from the Duncan Regional Hospital Foundation, The US Department of Commerce, ASCOG, the McCasland Foundation and Wichita Falls’ Priddy Foundation.
