Company closing medi-flight bases in Oklahoma

CHICKASHA, OK (TNN) -A private helicopter company that provides emergency medical services to patients, has announced it’s stopping services at four locations in Oklahoma.
On Monday, officials with Air Methods confirmed that Medi-Flight of Oklahoma 1 in Chickasha, Medi-Flight of Oklahoma 2 in Seminole, Tulsa Life Flight 1 in Keefeton, and Tulsa Life Flight 3 in Riverside will be closing down.
Dr. Deacon Vice an Emergency Medical Director at Grady Memorial Hospital in Chickasha says this is a big hit for the community and surrounding communities that they take care of.
Dr. Deacon Vice tells Oklahoma’s News9 “The most urgent thing I can think of is if someone comes in with a heart attack that you are trying to get transferred to a facility that has a capability to fix that heart attack, That will slow those times down.”
About 50 employees will be impacted by the closures state wide.
