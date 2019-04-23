Elmer Thomas Park getting new pavilion

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The City of Lawton has started the groundwork on a new pavilion in Elmer Thomas Park.
Concrete was poured for the foundation Monday.
It’s Nicholas Sasseen’s Eagle Scout Project, and he first took it to the Parks and Recreation Department about 8 months ago.
It’s estimated to cost $120,000 and is being paid for by Sasseen and donors, a pavilion fund from Parks and Rec, and the Lawton Economic Trust Authority.
Officials hope to have the pavilion done by mid-July.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.