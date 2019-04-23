First Alert 7 Forecast: the best chance of rain shifts south as many areas get to dry out

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Rain chances will linger through Thursday morning but the best chance will shift south.
Impressive rain totals were observed in western Oklahoma overnight into the morning. Some areas picked up between 3-6″ around Jackson, Kiowa, and Green counties. Elsewhere, around a half inch to 2″ was recorded. Flooding continues in some areas and remember to turn around, don’t drown when approaching a flooded roadways.
Cloudy this evening with spotty showers & storms, mainly across north Texas. Temperatures falling back into the 50s. Cloudy tomorrow with a chance of isolated to scattered showers & storms. Again, the best chance will be near and south of the Red River. Lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid to upper 60s. The storm system will finally pull away Thursday and aside from a morning shower chance, skies should start to clear out. Highs in the upper 70s.
Skies will be sunny on Friday with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 50s. A mild weekend is in store under mostly sunny skies and with highs in the 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Our next system may bring some storm chances by late Monday or Tuesday of next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
