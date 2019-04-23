First Alert 7 Forecast: the best chance of rain shifts south as many areas get to dry out

Cloudy this evening with spotty showers & storms, mainly across north Texas. Temperatures falling back into the 50s. Cloudy tomorrow with a chance of isolated to scattered showers & storms. Again, the best chance will be near and south of the Red River. Lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid to upper 60s. The storm system will finally pull away Thursday and aside from a morning shower chance, skies should start to clear out. Highs in the upper 70s.