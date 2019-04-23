Showers and non-severe storms will continue through the late morning. This afternoon rain and storm chances move south of the Red River. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side with the primary threats of wind and hail. Showers and storms will linger in southern Texoma through the overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon more showers are expected throughout southern and eastern Texoma. We will finally clear out Thursday morning. Some places south of the Red River could see close to 1-1.5 inches of rainfall by Thursday morning. High temperatures today will be around 68, tomorrow 67, and Thursday 77.