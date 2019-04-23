LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! Heavy rain showers and a few thunderstorms are impacting portions of the viewing area. There is a flood watch in effect until 1PM for central and northeastern Texoma. A flooding threat will remain in place this afternoon and tomorrow.
Showers and non-severe storms will continue through the late morning. This afternoon rain and storm chances move south of the Red River. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side with the primary threats of wind and hail. Showers and storms will linger in southern Texoma through the overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon more showers are expected throughout southern and eastern Texoma. We will finally clear out Thursday morning. Some places south of the Red River could see close to 1-1.5 inches of rainfall by Thursday morning. High temperatures today will be around 68, tomorrow 67, and Thursday 77.
Friday afternoon the sunshine will return and temperatures jump back into the lower 80s. The sunshine and warm temperatures look to continue into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 80s and Sunday the upper 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.