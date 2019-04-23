The 2019 flu season is the longest in a decade, CDC says

(CNN) - There have been 21 straight weeks of elevated flu season in the U.S., making the current 2018-2019 flu season the longest in ten years.
According to the centers for disease control and prevention, the previous record-high was twenty weeks during the 2014-2015 season.
CNN reports that as many as 57,300 people are estimated to have died from flu-related illness. This number includes 91 children, the CDC said. Five of those pediatric deaths were reported in the latest update.
Still, there is some good news
The number of states reporting widespread influenza declined by almost half during the week of April 13, compared to the week before.
And according to the CDC, this flu season was considered moderate in terms of severity.
A positive change for the medical community after last year’s flu season was one of the most severe.
Doctors say the most important and effective way to fight the flu each year is still the flu vaccine
The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get vaccinated.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.