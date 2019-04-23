Heavy rain brings flooding to Kiowa County

HOBART, OK (TNN) - The heavy rain had a big impact in Kiowa County as areas around Hobart saw between five and seven inches of rain Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
That flooding caused several roads across Kiowa County to be submerged. While a few trucks tested the waters and forced their way across the roads, most saw the flooding and simply turned around and found a safer route. And while there are some areas waiting for the water to recede, the flooding is much better than it was this morning.
"I think they had some cars get damaged last night out in the county. We didn’t have any damage really, homes or vehicles, injuries or anything like that in the city limits of Hobart. We did have a couple places where we needed to block of roads here in town,” said Hobart Assistant Police Chief Derek Earls.
Earls said as soon as they saw how quickly the rain was coming down, they got right to work to keep everybody safe.
"As a police department we try to get out on patrol and see where roadways might be covered in water. Either park a car there, our cars with the lights on or barricade up so everybody knows not to drive into the water,” Earls said.
Earls said they were fortunate to have such little damage and says it could have been much worse with the amount of rain they got.
