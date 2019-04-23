Hiker rescued after being lost for 24 hours in Wichita Mountains

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE , OK (TNN) - A man who went hiking at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge had to be rescued over the weekend.
The Indiahoma Fire Department posted pictures of the rescue to their Facebook page.
They say he was lost for about 24 hours at the refuge.
Fire officials say they had to carry him down on a backboard 90 percent of the way because he was so weak.
If you’re planning on taking a trip to the refuge, it’s best bring plenty of water in case you get lost and let someone know where you’re going.
