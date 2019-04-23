Kids who consume less water drink more sugary drinks, study finds

(CNN) – When it comes to children, a new study links drinking less water to drinking more soft drinks.
Researchers analyzed data from 8,400 children and teens surveyed annually by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They found one out of every five did not drink water the day before the survey. Those kids went on to consume 4.5 percent more calories from sweetened beverages like sodas, sports drinks and juice.
As one pediatrician noted, “Kids who don’t drink water are more likely to get their fluids elsewhere ... All it takes is an extra 70 calories or so per day for a child to gain excess weight and be at risk for overweight or obesity.”
Researchers associated not drinking water with consuming an extra 93 calories per day on average.
JAMA Pediatrics published the study Monday.
