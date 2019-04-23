Kohl’s to begin accepting Amazon returns in all stores starting this summer

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Beginning in July of 2019, Kohl’s will begin accepting unpackaged returns from Amazon customers at no additional cost.
Kohl’s announced on Tuesday that eligible Amazon items will be accepted without a box or label, regardless of return reason, from customers for free at more than 1,150 locations.
“We are thrilled to bring Amazon Returns at Kohl’s to all of our stores across the country,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer. “Amazon and Kohl’s have a shared passion in providing outstanding customer service, and this unique partnership combines Kohl’s strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon’s reach and customer loyalty.
Kohl’s will package the returned items and ship them directly to Amazon’s returns centers.
“This new service is another example of how Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers,” Gass added.
The program is currently operating in approximately 100 stores in the Los Angeles, Chicago, and Milwaukee areas as part of a pilot partnership that was launched in 2017.
