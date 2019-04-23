LATS participating in ‘Try Transit Week’

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - LATS representatives are up at the Oklahoma capitol this week in order to promote public transit in Lawton.
It's all part of Try Transit Week.
Tuesday, starting at 7 in the morning, LATS will pass out free mini flashlights to customers while supplies last.
Wednesday is Customer Appreciation Day, where there will be free food and other promotional items at the Downtown Transfer Center between noon and 2.
Thursday, LATS and CASA of Southwest Oklahoma will be at the Downtown Transfer center to help promote Child Abuse Awareness Month between 11 and 1.
LATS will also hand out free water and water bottles.
Friday and Saturday you can ride LATS buses for free.
For more information, check out the LATS facebook page.
