Lawton crash sends multiple people to hospital

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A crash on Fort Sill boulevard and Rogers lane sent multiple people to the hospital.
Police say it happened shortly after five Monday evening.
They say a red SUV was turning onto Fort Sill from a private drive, but the driver did not to yield to oncoming traffic.
They were struck by a black SUV that was southbound on Fort Sill. The people in that SUV were taken to the hospital for non life threatening injuries.
The driver of the red SUV was cited for failing to yield.
