Lawton girl asks for donations for Lawton Animal Welfare instead of birthday gifts

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - While most 9-year-olds see their birthday as being about them, Lily Pollock is making hers all about animals, asking for dog food instead of money and cat litter instead of Xbox games.
“My mom gave me the idea to do it and I was like, ‘Sure let’s do it!’, because I love animals," she said.
Lily posted a video on a GoFundMe page telling the community about her birthday wish. We showed that video to Lawton Animal Welfare’s Superintendent, Russell Anderson. He says the shelter is always in need of supplies, even something as small as paper towels to keep everything clean. A gesture like this, he says, is touching, especially coming from such a young lady.
“People don’t understand when kids give up something such as their birthday and make a decision to say ‘Hey, I’d rather it go to the animals.’, Down here, it makes our jobs worth it," said Anderson.
For Lily, it’s almost a no-brainer saying animals have their own feelings and they need to be treated with love. She believes this is one way she can help.
“I feel really good about it," she said. "I feel really sweet and kind.”
Anderson left a message for Lily, thanking her for her selflessness on her biggest day of the year.
“We are just overwhelmed and appreciative of her efforts," Anderson said. "Thank you for giving up your birthday. I an’t wait to meet you in person. We really do appreciate it, thank you.”
Lily’s birthday is Sunday, April 28. If you’d like to give to donate to Lawton Animal Welfare in honor of Lily’s birthday, visit her GoFundMe page. There, you can find a list of items needed and information to coordinate donation drop-offs with Lily’s parents. Donations will be accepted through May 3.
