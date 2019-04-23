Lawton students spend Earth Day cleaning up

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - At Elmer Thomas Park Monday, seniors from all three high schools in Lawton spent their day picking up trash.
It was done to celebrate Earth Day.
About 20 people spent their day cleaning up not only in Elmer Thomas Park, but also on 3rd Street and 6th Street in Lawton.
Aside from Monday’s activities, students say they will also plant trees in the coming weeks.
They hope that their volunteer work today shows underclassmen in their school to reach out and help in the community.
“I’m hoping that they see to just give back to others. it’s so fun reaching out to others and it makes you feel really special," said Chloe Jung, senior class president at MacArthur High School.
Earth Day is celebrated on this day every year and was first created in 1970. It now includes events in more than 193 countries.
