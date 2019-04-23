Lawton women accused of teaching toddler to smoke bong

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Arrest warrants have been filed for two women accused of attempting to teach a 3-year-old to smoke marijuana.
23-year-old Keshauna Robinson is charged with distributing a controlled and dangerous substance to a minor.
According to court documents, she and the child's mother, 22-year-old Yakaira Leary, were seen on video showing the toddler how to smoke from a homemade bong.
The women reportedly admitted to police to recording the video, saying it happened in December of last year.
Documents say the two expressed regret for their actions and they told police that allowing the 3-year-old to smoke marijuana was a mistake.
If convicted, the two could each face up to ten years in prison.
