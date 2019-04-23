OSBI identifies weekend murder victims from Beckham County

BECKHAM COUNTY, OK (TNN) - Authorities have identified two homicide victims from a pair of connected murders over the weekend in western Oklahoma.
The murder investigation began when Monique Smith, 46, was killed Sunday morning in Elk City, about 106 miles west of Oklahoma City. Later Sunday, authorities found the body of Norman Burden, 67, in Sayre. Details about the slayings have not been released.
OSBI officials say Gregory Kilough, 49, was taken into custody by Tulsa Police after he was pulled over while driving Burden’s truck. Kilough was also seen with Smith an hour before her death. A handgun was also found in the truck Kilough was driving.
Kilough is being called a “person of interest” in the murders.
No other details about the murders have been released.
