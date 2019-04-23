Pharmacy bills deadline approaching

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawmakers are days away from passing or rejecting two bills that would regulate pharmacy legislation.
SB841 and HB2632 both passed unanimously in their respective chambers, however, their momentum has slowed, as both have yet to reach the opposite chambers’ floor. Both bills are proposing similar things... transparency in pricing and a patient’s choice in where they get prescriptions.
Pharmacists say over the years, Pharmacy Benefit Managers, or PBMs, those who act as the middle-men between customers and their prescriptions, have been able to control the market, in a way, by telling customers which specific pharmacies they are allowed to use, those often being big chain pharmacies, which can be miles away from customers in rural areas.
“There’s no, we would like you to use this pharmacy,” said Lucas Coody, pharmacist at Anderson Pharmacy & Accents. "It’s, you must, or we will stop paying for it.”
Coody said they are also setting the prescription costs, usually at extremely high prices.
“Everybody’s wondering where the drug prices are going and blaming the drug companies, but the drug companies are at the mercy of these PBMs now,” said Coody.
Currently, there is no legislation limiting PBMs. But if passed, SB841 and HB2632 can provide more regulation.
But, Coody said there has been some push back on these bills from the state chamber because of their champions.
“Their champions are members that have gone above and beyond donating to the state chamber, and sure enough, all of the companies that these bills would regulate are donor champion members,” said Coody.
Representative Daniel Pae of Lawton said he has been hearing concerns from the state chamber, but ultimately, he believes these bills will benefit Oklahomans.
“With the greater transparency of PBMs having to disclose the prescription drug prices, consumers will know are the cheaper alternatives,” said Representative Pae. "I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to pass one version of it and send it to the governor’s desk by the end of this week.”
The deadline to pass bills from the opposite chamber of origin is this Thursday at the end of the business day. If the two bills do not reach the floor by then, they will die.
