Semi collision causes road closure

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (TNN) -A three vehicle crash on Tuesday morning shut down part of the road near the intersection of Stoney Point and Meers Porter Hill Road in northern Comanche County.
Authorities say that just before 8 a.m. a semi rolled over and blocked the roadway, causing a pickup truck to stop behind it. Another semi failed to see the road was blocked and hit the pickup truck.
One of the 18-wheelers leaked fuel onto the roadway.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.