Altus students to have options for advance classes thanks to grant

ALTUS, OK (TNN) - Altus high school students will soon get the chance to take advanced science and math classes thanks to a partnership between the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics and Boeing.
OSSM will use a grant to extend Altus High School’s STEM curriculum to include a few more courses, including calculus-based physics, AP statistics and AP computer science among others.
“Altus students will have a unique opportunity to gain the 21st century skills necessary to fuel our state’s future STEM workforce needs," said Kristin Holland, community investor for Boeing.
You can learn more about the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics by going to ossm.edu
