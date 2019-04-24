Alzheimer’s Association hosted a community forum

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Alzheimers Association of Oklahoma hosted a community forum tonight at Cameron.
The event was open to the public, but was geared toward helping caregivers deal with some of the struggles they face when a loved one is diagnosed.
The association wanted to provide tips and methods to providing care, as well as showing them where they can find support across southwest Oklahoma.
Heather Duvall, the Alzheimer’s Association Director of Programs said she sees frustrated and scared families every day and she hopes these forums answer their questions, and provide support from people who understand their struggles.
Duvall said “An estimated over 65,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and an estimated 224,000 Oklahomans are providing care giving support to them. So it’s a really big issue, and the care givers, it takes a lot out of them.”
All the services the Alzheimers Association provides are free, and you can find more information, and local resource locations on their website.
