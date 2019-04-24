Cameron students showcase end of semester projects

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Cameron University students gathered at The Vaska Theatre Tuesday night.
The class Corporate Video was premiering their end of the semester video projects for the public.
Student videos ranged from a variety of genres including horror, documentaries, short films, and music videos.
When asked what things they learn in this class, Luis Ramirez said, "The basics of video production, how we would handle being out in the real world, and doing corporate videos for clientele, so, music videos, short films, corportate videos for different companies, teaches us how to and schedule for a production, how to put together a production, how to talk to clients about certain things."
Ramirez says his video was a dark comedy about best friends that take acid for the first time.
This class is taught by Journalism and Media Production Professor, Dr. Jenkins.
