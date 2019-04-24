Councilman Caleb Davis pleads not guilty, court date set

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Councilman Caleb Davis made his initial court appearance on Wednesday morning to face a charge of embezzlement.
According to court documents, Davis entered a not guilty plea and was released on an own recognizance bond after being booked at the Comanche County Detention Center.
We reported yesterday that Councilman Davis was charged with one count of embezzlement for allegedly keeping $6,000 which was intended to be given to three other councilmember’s campaigns via his group “Think Lawton.”
We spoke with Davis on Tuesday evening and he strongly denied the charges calling it a “wild goose chase” and a “political hack job.”
Davis will make his next court appearance on August 7.
