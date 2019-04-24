Councilman Caleb Davis responds to embezzlement charge

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton City Councilman Caleb Davis says the misdemeanor embezzlement charge filed against him is not true. The case was filed on Tuesday by the Comanche County District Attorney, but Davis said he’s not sure of what he’s accused of.
"It is absolutely false,” Davis said. “There is not a shred of truth to any of it.”
Court documents say a man wrote a $6,000 check to Caleb Davis' Think Lawton because he thought it was a Political Action Committee for 2017 council candidates Sean Fortenbaugh, Onreka Johnson, and Randy Warren.
Prosecutors say the donor wanted the money split between the three candidates evenly, but investigators found as soon as Davis deposited the check he withdrew $5,500.
"It is very hard to be composed when you see the taxpayers money wasted on a wild goose chase and trying to commit political hack jobs when we have roads in this town that need money spent on them, we have sidewalks that need money spent on them, we have a town that's losing its population over the last six years and we're spending tens of thousands of dollars on a wild goose chase."
Davis said he had to get an attorney because of these accusations.
"And hopefully the truth will come out,” he said. “Every bit of the truth will come out and two I want to say thank you. I got nothing but positive messages when this hit the news today."
He said they’re all telling him that they know that it’s not true and that they still have his back. Davis wants his ward residents to know that he’s focused on what they’ve told him they want, which is fixing the roads.
"So I'll let the attorney handle this absolute baloney, and I'm going to focus on trying to improve our city, by trying to bring more money to fix our roads, that's the number one complaint here and trying to keep this government more fiscally responsible," Davis said.
We reached out to the donor's family, but they wouldn't give a comment at this time.
According to Lawton’s city charter, any council member convicted of embezzlement must leave their office immediately.
