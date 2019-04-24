2 dead following semi crash on U.S. 287

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - Two people are dead after two 18-wheelers crashed early Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement and first responders got the call just before 2 a.m.
Texas DPS says both semis were traveling north when they collided with one another for an unknown reason, which caused both vehicles to crash.
The crash caused one of the vehicles to catch fire. Shortly after, the second semi also caught on fire.
Officials say one driver escaped his burning vehicle with minor injuries.
Two people from the other burning vehicle did not make it out. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
Identifications have not been made at this time.
Part of U.S. Highway 287 remains closed.
DPS is currently investigating, and the scene is still active.
