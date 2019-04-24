Fires Conference 2019 invites military leaders from across the globe

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Military leaders from across the world are on Fort Sill this week for the 2019 Fires Conference. It’s three days of sharing knowledge and experience to drive the Army into the future. More than 700 students, instructors, and soldiers have the chance to listen to guest speakers and visit with 21 vendors.
“It’s not just about having discussions,” said Fort Sill’s Commanding General, Major Wilson Shoffner. “It’s about coming together as a community to figure out the way ahead as we ensure the fires force is ready to dominate our adversaries.”
General Shoffner spoke this morning and brought up three points. The first, how Fort Sill is changing its training in Field Artillery and Air Defense Artillery.
“The goal for when someone comes to Fort Sill, whether its basic combat training, advanced individual training or officer training, is when they graduate, they’re ready to fight with no additional training,” he said. “In order to do that, we have to increase the rigor here at Fort Sill.”
Other points he made include the importance of surviving the modern battlefield in terms of communication and making sure soldiers are able to carry out the mission without relying on radios or GPS. General Shoffner also discussed the culture of fitness, highlighting the Army Combat Fitness Test, slated for implementation in October 2020.
But the Fires Conference is about more than guest speakers and vendor booths, it’s about listening and taking notes from others.
“It’s not just listening to the folks at Fort Sill,” said General Shoffner. “We’re connecting and paying attention, taking into account lessons by those units out there in the field actually doing these things.”
The Fires Conference wraps up Friday. After leaders come together to discuss findings from the conference, General Shoffner says a lot of work will be done on ways to move forward.
