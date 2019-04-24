First Alert 7 Forecast: a nice end to the work-week and temperatures will stay mild into the weekend

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The storm system that brought heavy rain will be departing, leaving us with a nice end to the week.
Mostly cloudy this evening into tonight with a chance of patchy fog. Any showers will stay well to the south. Temperatures falling into the low 60s by 9PM and low 50s by morning. Increasing sunshine tomorrow with a north breeze at 10-20 mph and highs in the upper 70s to 80. Mostly clear tomorrow night with lows around 50. Friday looks great with sunshine, winds shifting to the south, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The weekend is tricky as a cool front tries to move into Texoma, mainly late Saturday or Sunday morning. This may spark a shower or storm chance but for now, most should stay dry. Highs in the low 80s both days under a mix of sun and clouds. A more active pattern may develop next week, especially Tuesday and beyond. Expect storm chances and the threat of severe weather. Highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday, cooling off into the 70s on Wednesday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.