First Alert 7 Forecast: a nice end to the work-week and temperatures will stay mild into the weekend

The weekend is tricky as a cool front tries to move into Texoma, mainly late Saturday or Sunday morning. This may spark a shower or storm chance but for now, most should stay dry. Highs in the low 80s both days under a mix of sun and clouds. A more active pattern may develop next week, especially Tuesday and beyond. Expect storm chances and the threat of severe weather. Highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday, cooling off into the 70s on Wednesday.