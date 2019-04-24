LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! There are a few showers still lingering in the southern and eastern portions of the viewing area. Most of the rain is on the light to moderate side. Rain chances will hold through mid morning for our southern counties. There will be a break in showers through mid afternoon, and then another round is possible, primarily to the south, heading into the evening hours. A few spotty and isolated showers are possible through early tomorrow morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tomorrow morning showers move out and sunshine will be on its way in. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Beautiful weather is on the way for Friday afternoon with temperatures around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. It will be a good day for a lot of places to dry out after the heavy rain accumulations from yesterday.
This weekend lots of sunshine is expected and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. A few drizzle and light rain chances could move into portions of northeastern and eastern Texoma Saturday into Sunday. These are very low chances.
Monday evening into Tuesday rain and storm chances return for Texoma. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, especially into Wednesday. High temperatures next week will hold into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.