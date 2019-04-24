LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! There are a few showers still lingering in the southern and eastern portions of the viewing area. Most of the rain is on the light to moderate side. Rain chances will hold through mid morning for our southern counties. There will be a break in showers through mid afternoon, and then another round is possible, primarily to the south, heading into the evening hours. A few spotty and isolated showers are possible through early tomorrow morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.