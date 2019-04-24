Foster parents needed in SWOK

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The need for foster parents -- it’s a growing problem all across Oklahoma, especially in Comanche County.
Child Welfare Specialist Antwone Robinson said are more than 8,000 Oklahoma children currently is the state's custody, including more than 300 in Comanche County. Couple that with the fact that there are just 125 foster families in the county, which causes significant impacts on the children.
Robinson said the discrepancy between the number of children and number of families can put a major strain on kids, especially those with siblings.
"A lot of the children that come into the system are part of a sibling group. We might have a sibling group of three or four that ultimately end up in separate homes because there are not enough families willing or able to accept a sibling group,” Robinson said.
Robinson said when they are looking for a foster family, they try to keep children in the same area they are from but if they don’t have enough families, that isn’t always possible.
"They have to attend new schools, meet new friends, if they were playing sports. There’s just a lot of different challenges,” Robinson said.
Robinson said they try to prevent situations like that from occurring and if you want to help, there’s lots of ways to get involved.
“They can visit the website, www.okfosters.org. Or they can come visit us in person at the DHS office here in Lawton. 2609 SW Lee Boulevard.”
Robinson said you can also call them at (580) 250 - 3645.
