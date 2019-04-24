Frederick woman arrested for animal cruelty

FREDERICK, OK (TNN) - A Frederick woman who police have been searching for since late last year has been arrested.
Police say 34-year-old Stacy Hankins, along with her mother, left animals abandoned in cages in October of last year.
Two of the dogs were dead when they were found, and the last had to be put down soon after.
Her mother, 62-year-old Virginia Hartman, was arrested in November, though Hankins avoided arrest until today.
She is charged with one count of cruelty to animals, and is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in May.
