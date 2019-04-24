Heart transplant recipient beats the odds fifteen years later

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - April is National donate life month, a time that celebrates those who have saved lives through the gift of donation.
Joanna Lawson is a very special lady. These days, she is taking it easy, but she has had quite the journey.
After a series of health concerns over 20 years ago, doctors discovered Lawson had heart failure and would need a new heart.
Lawson was on and off the heart transplant list for 11 years, and then one early morning in 2003, she received the good news.
“I got a telephone call and they said, ‘we need you up here now. You’re ready for your heart transplant,' and I was just shocked," said Lawson. "You know, it was a shock because I waited 11 years and I really thought it would never happen.”
After the transplant she spent time in intensive care.
“I had a few rejections at first, which is kind of normal, and they give you medication for that," said Lawson. “They test you often at first if you’re heart is rejecting, and they have to evaluate the medicine you’re taking, more or less medicine.”
While Lawson was recovering, she was surrounded by love and support from family and friends, who would visit, bring her gifts, and pray for her.
She wanted to do something in return to say thank you, so she wrote a letter to them, with help from her daughter.
“I just sent it out to people and let them know what was going on and how I was doing, and how thankful I was and for their prayers and their thinking about me and stuff,” said Lawson.
Now, over 15 years since her surgery, Lawson is thankful for life.
“Very grateful,” said Lawson. “That’s a very important thing to do is sign that card. But what’s even more important is to be sure and tell somebody. Tell somebody that you signed the card. Tell somebody that you want to be a donor.”
Lawson has never been able to meet the family of her donor, but she thanks them in another way.
“I pray for them," said Lawson. "Daily.”
