House Democrats wrestle with White House over investigations

"They can't investigate his taxes better than the IRS. They want his taxes to embarrass him," Giuliani said Wednesday on "Fox and Friends." ''That's why a court has a very good chance of ruling this is obstructive, this is harassment, this is not the proper use of legislative power, but fight every subpoena. They are entitled to nothing. This is like the judge saying 'I'm going to hang you, but let's have a little trial first.'"