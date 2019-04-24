Lawton Philharmonic host ‘Conversations with Maestro’

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Days before the Lawton Philharmonic’s next concert, the orchestra’s maestro met with the community for a music chat.
Tuesday’s Conversations with Maestro was held at the Leslie Powell Gallery Tuesday evening.
Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch discussed and explained the music that will be played at the upcoming concert.
The Orchestra is holding these conversation nights the Tuesday before every performance.
“It’s kind of a little pre-show, and its so interesting. He will be discussing Leonard Bernstein and the music of ‘On The Town,’ and you find what’s behind all that, and why he developed what he developed.”
The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will play "On The Town" this Saturday at McMahon Auditorium.
The concert starts at 7:30.
