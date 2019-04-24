Lawton restaurant damaged in overnight fire

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton fire crews are investigating a fire at a business that broke out overnight.
The fire marshal tells 7News the fire broke out at the Silver Spoon around 7 Monday night and appeared to have self-extinguished.
He says the Silver Spoon's owner got to the restaurant today to find extensive damage inside.
Investigators say it started in the kitchen and may have been electrical in nature.
In a Facebook post, the Silver Spoon says they will still fulfill catering requests and say they don’t know how long it will take to clean up from the overnight damage.
